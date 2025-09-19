Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Katresha Bailey (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast, command team of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, cuts a cake at the 10th MDSB ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept, 19, 2025. The history of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade was reflected upon during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)