Col. Katresha Bailey (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. John Mast, command team of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, cuts a cake at the 10th MDSB ball at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept, 19, 2025. The history of the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade was reflected upon during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9329009
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-HO064-5142
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA BAY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.