    Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball [Image 1 of 5]

    Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

    ALEXANDRIA BAY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Katresha Bailey (left), the commander of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), talks with Soldiers assigned to 10th MDSB during social hour of their brigade ball, at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. The event was hosted to celebrate the brigade’s achievements and honor its Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)

    Ceremony, Ball, 10th MDSB, Esprit de Corps

