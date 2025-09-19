Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball

Col. Katresha Bailey (left), the commander of 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), talks with Soldiers assigned to 10th MDSB during social hour of their brigade ball, at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. The event was hosted to celebrate the brigade’s achievements and honor its Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
