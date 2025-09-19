A ceremonial cake is presented at the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Ball, at Bonnie Castle Resort, Alexandria Bay, New York, Sept. 19, 2025. The display was used to symbolize the brigade’s pride, heritage and accomplishments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 12:36
|Photo ID:
|9329013
|VIRIN:
|250919-A-HO064-8204
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA BAY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Heritage and Pride Celebrated at 10th MDSB Ball [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.