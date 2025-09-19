Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Suguru Arawak, 18th Security Forces Squadron civilian patrolman, directs Chatan Town residents through the evacuation route during a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Kadena Air Base leadership closely collaborated with local government officials, medical professionals, residents’ associations, wing planners, and community engagement personnel for the success of the exercise and preparedness for future challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)