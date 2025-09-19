Suguru Arawak, 18th Security Forces Squadron civilian patrolman, directs Chatan Town residents through the evacuation route during a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Kadena Air Base leadership closely collaborated with local government officials, medical professionals, residents’ associations, wing planners, and community engagement personnel for the success of the exercise and preparedness for future challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2025 01:34
|Photo ID:
|9328750
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-LO539-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness
No keywords found.