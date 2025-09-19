Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robinson Mata, 18th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks following a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Evacuation exercises like these help to keep both Kadena Air Base and Chatan Town residents safe in the event of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)