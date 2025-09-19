Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

    Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robinson Mata, 18th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks following a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Evacuation exercises like these help to keep both Kadena Air Base and Chatan Town residents safe in the event of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    18th Mission Support Group
    Indopacom
    18th Wing
    Kadena Air Base

