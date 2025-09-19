Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon, 18th Wing Public Affairs specialist, guides Chatan Town residents through the evacuation route during a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Evacuation exercises like these help to keep both Kadena Air Base and Chatan Town residents safe in the event of natural disasters. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)