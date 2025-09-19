Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chatan Town residents walk along the evacuation route during a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. During a real-world tsunami, Chatan Town residents are encouraged and permitted to travel through Kadena Air Base Gate 1 and exit through Gate 5 to reach higher ground. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)