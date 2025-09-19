Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robinson Mata, 18th Mission Support Group commander, left, and Masashi Toguchi, Chatan Town Mayor, shake hands following a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. Kadena Air Base leadership closely collaborated with local government officials, medical professionals, residents’ associations, wing planners, and community engagement personnel for the success of the exercise and preparedness for future challenges. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)