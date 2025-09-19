Masashi Toguchi, Chatan Town Mayor, gives remarks following a tsunami evacuation exercise on Kadena Air Base, Sept. 20, 2025. In the event of a tsunami, Chatan residents’ quickest route to safety is through Kadena Air Base. Coordination with the local community is essential for natural disaster preparedness and ensuring safety for all. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
Steps to safety: Kadena and Chatan Town partner for tsunami readiness
