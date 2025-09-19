Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Walt Gonzales, Pedal! Bicycle Co. bike mechanic, inspects a bicycle during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Support crews ensured riders could continue the journey, representing how behind-the-scenes teamwork is vital to operational success in the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)