A cyclist rides along the roadway during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Long-distance segments challenged riders to push past barriers, reinforcing the value of resilience and determination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9328699
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-XD903-1437
|Resolution:
|4505x2997
|Size:
|729.68 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.