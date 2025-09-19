Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins [Image 3 of 9]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Deep Creek High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard presents the colors as cyclists gather for the start of the Memorial to Memorial ride at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2025. The ceremony honored Air Force heritage and marked the beginning of the day’s route to Chesapeake, Virginia, highlighting resilience, fitness, and unity across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

