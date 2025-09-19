Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants cycle together during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Riding in formation displayed the discipline and cohesion required in both cycling and the military, emphasizing how shared challenges build trust across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)