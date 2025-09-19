Participants cycle together during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Riding in formation displayed the discipline and cohesion required in both cycling and the military, emphasizing how shared challenges build trust across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2025 22:13
|Photo ID:
|9328697
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-XD903-1251
|Resolution:
|5232x3481
|Size:
|725.58 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Skylar Ellis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.