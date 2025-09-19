Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein, 21st chief of staff of the Air Force, poses with their bicycle during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Taking pride in participation showed the value of honoring Air Force heritage while inspiring future generations to carry forward the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)