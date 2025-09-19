Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins [Image 8 of 9]

    Air and Space Heritage Ride Begins

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Retired U.S. Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein, 21st chief of staff of the Air Force, poses with their bicycle during the Memorial to Memorial ride, Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2025. Taking pride in participation showed the value of honoring Air Force heritage while inspiring future generations to carry forward the warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Skylar Ellis)

    Air Force Heritage
    wounded warriors
    M2M
    Monument to Monument
    M2M 2025

