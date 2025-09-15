The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, leads the opening of a 24-hour vigil run with the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The run honored POW/MIA, with every hour symbolizing remembrance and reflecting the 35th Fighter Wing’s resilience and commitment to its community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|09.17.2025
|09.18.2025 21:39
|9325874
|250918-F-VQ736-1054
|5395x3597
|2.96 MB
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|4
|1
