Volunteers run behind the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag during a memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. By running in shifts and reading the names of the fallen for 24 hours, participants honored POW/MIA with continuous tribute, showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to remembrance and mission strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 21:39
|Photo ID:
|9325871
|VIRIN:
|250918-F-VQ736-1069
|Resolution:
|6001x4001
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.