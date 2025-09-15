The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers run behind the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag during a memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. By running in shifts and reading the names of the fallen for 24 hours, participants honored POW/MIA with continuous tribute, showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to remembrance and mission strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)