    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 2 of 5]

    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Volunteers run behind the Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag during a memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. By running in shifts and reading the names of the fallen for 24 hours, participants honored POW/MIA with continuous tribute, showcasing the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to remembrance and mission strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9325871
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VQ736-1069
    Resolution: 6001x4001
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    POW/MIA
    24hr vigil
    memorial run and retreat

