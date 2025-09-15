The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer and their dog walk during a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The 24-hour remembrance kept the POW/MIA flag moving without pause, honoring the fallen by carrying their memory forward and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to military members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)