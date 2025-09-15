Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 3 of 5]

    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A volunteer and their dog walk during a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. The 24-hour remembrance kept the POW/MIA flag moving without pause, honoring the fallen by carrying their memory forward and reinforcing the 35th Fighter Wing’s commitment to military members and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9325872
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VQ736-1267
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    POW/MIA
    24hr vigil
    memorial run and retreat

