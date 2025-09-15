The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Volunteers participate in a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Honoring POW/MIA through 24 hours of nonstop remembrance, the vigil highlighted the 35th Fighter Wing’s enduring resilience, unity and partnership with its community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)