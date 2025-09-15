The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A volunteer participates in a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Each mile and each name read during the 24-hour event honored the fallen while demonstrating the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to building resilience and community strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)