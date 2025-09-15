Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A volunteer participates in a Prisoners of War and Missing in Action (POW/MIA) memorial run at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2025. Each mile and each name read during the 24-hour event honored the fallen while demonstrating the 35th Fighter Wing’s dedication to building resilience and community strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9325873
    VIRIN: 250918-F-VQ736-1388
    Resolution: 6999x4666
    Size: 3.73 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 24-hour Vigil: 35th FW honors the fallen [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Indo-Pacific
    POW/MIA
    24hr vigil
    memorial run and retreat

