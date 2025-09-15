Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard launches a drone during Exercise

Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. The training aimed to

build Guard members’ ability to operate in a battlespace increasingly shaped by unmanned

systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)