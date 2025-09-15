A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard launches a drone during Exercise
Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. The training aimed to
build Guard members’ ability to operate in a battlespace increasingly shaped by unmanned
systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9323803
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-PI747-1031
|Resolution:
|3078x1731
|Size:
|781.81 KB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0
No keywords found.