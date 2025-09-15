Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Oklahoma Army National Guard relay information from a concealed

position during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13,

2025. Guard members practiced adapting their tactics to counter small unmanned aerial

systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)