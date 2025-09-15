U.S. Soldiers with the Oklahoma Army National Guard relay information from a concealed
position during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13,
2025. Guard members practiced adapting their tactics to counter small unmanned aerial
systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9323796
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-PI747-1019
|Resolution:
|5718x3804
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0
