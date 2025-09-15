Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 [Image 4 of 9]

    Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard climbs into a trench line as smoke
    obscures the battlefield during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center,
    Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. The scenario replicated drone-enabled attacks to challenge small-unit
    tactics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Oklahoma national guard
    thunderstruck

