A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard looks skyward to observe a drone
overhead as yellow smoke fills the air during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber
Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. Guard members used smoke and terrain masking to
disrupt enemy drone targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9323801
|VIRIN:
|250913-Z-PI747-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0
No keywords found.