Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard looks skyward to observe a drone

overhead as yellow smoke fills the air during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber

Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. Guard members used smoke and terrain masking to

disrupt enemy drone targeting. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)