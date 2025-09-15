Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard scans for opposing forces while

advancing through the woods during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training

Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. The training emphasized concealment and movement under

drone observation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)