Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard scans for opposing forces while
advancing through the woods during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training
Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. The training emphasized concealment and movement under
drone observation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|09.13.2025
|09.18.2025 09:24
|9323795
|250913-Z-PI747-1017
|6048x4024
|3.18 MB
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|5
|0
