Oklahoma Guard sharpens drone warfare tactics during Exercise Thunderstruck 2.0

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the Oklahoma Army National Guard provides suppressive fire during Exercise



Thunderstruck 2.0 at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., Sept. 13, 2025. Guard leaders say the

training reflects a broader push to prepare for drone-driven combat. (U.S. Air National Guard

photo by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)