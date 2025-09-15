The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Robert Dickinson, of the 70th Operational Support Squadron, plays the Air Force song on his guitar to close out the ceremony marking the 70 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing’s 25th anniversary on, Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony honored the unit’s history and commitment as a premier cryptologic wing supporting national level intelligence priorities. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)