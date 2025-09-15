U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Robert Dickinson, of the 70th Operational Support Squadron, plays the Air Force song on his guitar to close out the ceremony marking the 70 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing’s 25th anniversary on, Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony honored the unit’s history and commitment as a premier cryptologic wing supporting national level intelligence priorities. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9323582
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-TO715-1074
|Resolution:
|3140x2243
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Sonia Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.