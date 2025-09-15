Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sonia Clark 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frances Perkins, 70th Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing command chief, offers closing remarks during the ceremony recognizing the wing’s 25th anniversary on Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony honored the unit’s history and commitment as a premier cryptologic wing supporting national level intelligence priorities. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)

