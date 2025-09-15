The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

Fort George G. Meade, MD - The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing commemorated its 25th anniversary on August 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade.



The 70th ISRW has a long and distinguished history that started as part of the Army Air Forces, just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II. The wing traces its legacy to the 70th Observation Group on September 13, 1941 at Gray Field, Washington. Over the years, it has been deactivated, reactivated and renamed several times to serve the nation’s needs in times of crisis and conflict.



On August 16, 2000, the wing was officially established and designated as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing. This action brought together Air Force cryptologic missions dispersed around the globe to more effectively provide intelligence directly to national decision makers, combatant commanders, and warfighting units.



The anniversary celebration opened with comments from Colonel Charles L. Carter, the 70th ISRW Commander, who described the wing’s earnest beginnings, its vision and future goals.



Carter highlighted that the wing was quickly tested by the terrorist attacks on the U.S. homeland on September 11th, 2001. These attacks and the U.S. response in Afghanistan and concurrent operations in Iraq helped forge the Roosters into a cohesive, battle-tested force and demonstrated the wing’s capability to support high-intensity operations against elusive adversaries.



“Airplanes take off against the wind, and those early headwinds made us climb higher and faster to become the force the nation needed,” Carter said.



The 70th ISRW currently comprises over 6,200 Total Force Airmen assigned across six groups, 23 squadrons, and three detachments operating at 28 worldwide locations. Its mission is to lead cryptologic operation through empowered talent and cutting-edge technology in relentless pursuit of the hardest targets. As the Air Force’s premier cryptologic wing, the 70th ISRW is partnered with the National Security Agency, supporting national intelligence priorities, combatant commanders, and combat forces worldwide. Additionally, the wing provides cryptologic and cybersecurity support directly to Air Force units and air components across the globe.



“Twenty-five years is no small feat,” said Chief Master Sergeant Fran Perkins, 70th ISRW Command Chief. “This Wing started as a bold idea and today it stands as a globally respected ISR force. That kind of transformation doesn’t happen by accident, and it happens because of the people who show up, lean in, and give their best every single day.”



“No matter the role or location, the constant has been our people—professionals who adapt, overcome, and deliver in every situation,” said Senior Master Sergeant Kendra Sorice, 70th Operational Support Squadron, Deputy Flight Chief. Sorice has served the wing since 2009, across six different units, and three different AFSCs, spoke during the ceremony, reflecting on her time with the 70th ISRW.



“The journey has given me a front row seat to the dedication, innovation, and resilience that define the Rooster spirit.”



Carter also acknowledged the wing’s first commander, Colonel Harold Bailey. Bailey, a coal miner’s son, began his military career as an enlisted airman, and worked his way up to become an officer.



“His grit, vision, and leadership set the tone for everything we have become,” Carter said. “Because of him and those first Roosters, America’s Cryptological Wing took shape, and it remains second to none.”

