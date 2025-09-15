The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing listen during the invocation at the ceremony marking the 25th Anniversary on Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the wing’s history which started as a part of the Army Air Forces, just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)