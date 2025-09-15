Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary [Image 2 of 6]

    The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sonia Clark 

    70th ISR Wing

    Members of the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing listen during the invocation at the ceremony marking the 25th Anniversary on Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the wing’s history which started as a part of the Army Air Forces, just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 9323566
    VIRIN: 250815-F-TO715-1037
    Resolution: 3734x2667
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MARYLAND, US
