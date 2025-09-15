The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Colonel Charles L. Carter, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Commander, gives the opening remarks during a ceremony marking the wing’s 25th Anniversary on Aug. 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the wing’s origins, and long-distinguished history, which started as a part of the Army Air Forces, just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II.