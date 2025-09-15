The 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Wing celebrates its 25th anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Davenport, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing chaplain, provides the invocation during the ceremony marking the wing’s 25th Anniversary on Aug 15, 2025, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the wing’s origins, and long-distinguished history, which started as a part of the Army Air Force, just prior to the United States’ entry into World War II. (Master Sgt. Sonia Clark)