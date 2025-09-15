CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Maurtice Mills, left, and Capt. Luke Benge, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) MV-22 Osprey pilots prepare to return to base after conducting joint hoist training in Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. VMM-161 conducts routine training operations to ensure Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa stays ready to respond to crises across the continent, protecting and securing U.S. citizens and interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 04:50
|Photo ID:
|9323523
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-OP101-1229
|Resolution:
|7887x5258
|Size:
|6.22 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
