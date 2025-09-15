CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Grana, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) crew chief, holds a hoist line, assisting U.S. Air Force operators assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron during a joint hoist training in Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. Aircrew and pararescue members regularly partner together to conduct joint training to prepare for real-world responses to personnel recovery scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)