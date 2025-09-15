CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Moise Calloway, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) crew chief, looks out the side of an MV-22 Osprey after conducting joint hoist training in Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. The Osprey and its crew are capable of performing various mission sets to include emergency casualty evacuation, cargo transport, rapid force insertion and extraction and high mobility flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)