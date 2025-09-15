Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations [Image 5 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

    DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Moise Calloway, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) crew chief, looks out the side of an MV-22 Osprey after conducting joint hoist training in Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. The Osprey and its crew are capable of performing various mission sets to include emergency casualty evacuation, cargo transport, rapid force insertion and extraction and high mobility flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 04:50
    Photo ID: 9323522
    VIRIN: 250911-F-OP101-1439
    Resolution: 6725x4483
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations
    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    MV-22 Osprey

    TAGS

    pararescue
    MV-22 Osprey
    USAFRICOM
    82nd ERQS
    406 AEW
    water hoist operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download