CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jacob Grana, right, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) crew chief, gives a thumbs up to a U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron in Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. As part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, the 82nd ERQS serves as the task force responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)