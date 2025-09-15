CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducts water hoist operations out of a U.S. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) MV-22 Osprey in Djibouti, Sept 11, 2025. The joint training allowed operators and aircrew to solidify their skills and ensure readiness for real-world personnel or equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)