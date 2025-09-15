Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations [Image 3 of 8]

    CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

    DJIBOUTI

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison payne 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A U.S. Air Force pararescueman assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducts water hoist operations out of a U.S. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) MV-22 Osprey in Djibouti, Sept 11, 2025. The joint training allowed operators and aircrew to solidify their skills and ensure readiness for real-world personnel or equipment transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    This work, CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Allison payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pararescue
    MV-22 Osprey
    USAFRICOM
    82nd ERQS
    406 AEW
    water hoist operations

