CJTF-HOA, 406 AEW conduct joint water hoist operations

A U.S. Air Force operator assigned to the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares to conduct joint training with U.S. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 (VMM-161) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 11, 2025. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in austere environments across the Horn of Africa, which requires members to maintain proficiency in techniques like hoisting and rappelling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)