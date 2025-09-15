374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shawn Edgecomb, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management flight commander, inspects a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The plaque has been stored in the office of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Forces Japan since its receipt and is now set to be transported to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)