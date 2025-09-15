U.S. Air Force Capt. Shawn Edgecomb, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management flight commander, inspects a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The plaque has been stored in the office of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Forces Japan since its receipt and is now set to be transported to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9323162
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AF991-1071
|Resolution:
|7007x4676
|Size:
|12.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.