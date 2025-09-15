Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 6 of 6]

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Shawn Edgecomb, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management flight commander, inspects a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The plaque has been stored in the office of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Forces Japan since its receipt and is now set to be transported to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9323162
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AF991-1071
    Resolution: 7007x4676
    Size: 12.57 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USMC
    Memorial
    Yokota
    Iwo Jima

