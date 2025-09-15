374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section prepare to place a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima into a crate at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. The plaque has been stored in the Office of the Deputy Commander of U.S. Forces Japan since its receipt and is now set to be transported to the National Museum of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)