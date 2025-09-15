374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section prepare to place a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima into a crate at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. On Mar. 16, 1945, the island of Iwo Jima was declared secure from Imperial Japanese forces. Using materials on the island, a mold was made and the plaque was cast to be placed on a memorial atop of Mount Suribachi in commemoration of U.S. forces who fought in the historic battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 01:09
|Photo ID:
|9323160
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AF991-1056
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|12.44 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
