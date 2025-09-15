374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section place a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima into a crate at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. This original casting was initially discarded due to damage sustained during the molding process, but after passing through the hands of several private individuals, it was later presented to Maj. Gen. Marc A. Moore, former U.S. Marine Corps Chief of Staff, in a recognition ceremony on Nov. 10, 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)