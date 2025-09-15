Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section place a plaque commemorating the battle of Iwo Jima into a crate at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. This original casting was initially discarded due to damage sustained during the molding process, but after passing through the hands of several private individuals, it was later presented to Maj. Gen. Marc A. Moore, former U.S. Marine Corps Chief of Staff, in a recognition ceremony on Nov. 10, 1980. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9323161
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AF991-1058
    Resolution: 6140x4912
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USMC
    Memorial
    Yokota
    Iwo Jima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download