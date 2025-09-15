374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section transport a commemorative Iwo Jima plaque into a cargo bay at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. On Mar. 16, 1945, the island of Iwo Jima was declared secure from Imperial Japanese forces. Using materials on the island, a mold was made and the plaque was cast to be placed on a memorial atop of Mount Suribachi in commemoration of U.S. forces who fought in the historic battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)