Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron outbound cargo section transport a commemorative Iwo Jima plaque into a cargo bay at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 10, 2025. On Mar. 16, 1945, the island of Iwo Jima was declared secure from Imperial Japanese forces. Using materials on the island, a mold was made and the plaque was cast to be placed on a memorial atop of Mount Suribachi in commemoration of U.S. forces who fought in the historic battle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 01:09
    Photo ID: 9323157
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AF991-1014
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history
    374 LRS outbound cargo section moves history

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logistics Readiness Squadron
    USMC
    Memorial
    Yokota
    Iwo Jima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download