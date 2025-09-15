NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, Command Master Chief, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, Capt. Cindi Palacios, Executive Officer, NMRTC San Diego, and Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander, NMRTC San Diego, stand in attendance during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. NMRTC supports overall Navy and Marine Corps readiness by training military command members to ensure they are ready to deploy and provide medical support to various operational Navy and Marine units deployed, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)