    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Adolfo Gonzalez, Command Master Chief, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command San Diego, Capt. Cindi Palacios, Executive Officer, NMRTC San Diego, and Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Commander, NMRTC San Diego, stand in attendance during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. NMRTC supports overall Navy and Marine Corps readiness by training military command members to ensure they are ready to deploy and provide medical support to various operational Navy and Marine units deployed, ashore or at sea. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9322976
    VIRIN: 250916-N-KM181-1003
    Resolution: 4476x2979
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    CPO
    Pinning
    Chief Mess

