NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Kevin J. Brown, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim stands at attention alongside Command Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, Command Master Chief, Naval Medical Forces Pacific during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. Naval Medical Center San Diego employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)