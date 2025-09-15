NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ryan Roehrich returns the salute of sideboys during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. The ceremony is held to mark the promotion of enlisted sailors from first-class petty officer to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)