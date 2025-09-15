Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Rodney Reed stands at attention during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. The ceremony is held to mark the promotion of enlisted sailors from first-class petty officer to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9322965
    VIRIN: 250916-N-KM181-1024
    Resolution: 4411x2936
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony
    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download