U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Susie Bennett dons the cover of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Amanda Smith during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. Donning the cover is a U.S. Navy tradition symbolizing a new position of leadership and responsibility for a newly promoted chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 21:51
|Photo ID:
|9322981
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-KM181-1035
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.