NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Susie Bennett dons the cover of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Amanda Smith during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. Donning the cover is a U.S. Navy tradition symbolizing a new position of leadership and responsibility for a newly promoted chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)