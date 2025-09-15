Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Susie Bennett dons the cover of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Amanda Smith during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. Donning the cover is a U.S. Navy tradition symbolizing a new position of leadership and responsibility for a newly promoted chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:51
    Photo ID: 9322981
    VIRIN: 250916-N-KM181-1035
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

