    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Afable 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officers Eddie Lopez, Trevor Guevara, and Tristan Mendoza parade the colors during a chief pinning ceremony at Naval Medical Center San Diego, September 16, 2025. Naval Medical Center San Diego employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 21:52
    Photo ID: 9322956
    VIRIN: 250916-N-KM181-1005
    Resolution: 4283x2851
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD holds FY-26 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Pinning
    Chief Mess

