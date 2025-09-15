Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tyrell Iron Eyes, representative from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, speaks during a briefing at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. During a tribe installation visit, the group discussed how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes, while touring parts of the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)