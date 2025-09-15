Native American Tribes Collaborate with Buckley SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Eamon Murray, Space Base Delta 2 commander, briefs representatives from Native American Tribes in the area at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., September 15, 2025. During the tribe installation visit, the group discussed how Space Base Delta 2 manages Buckley SFB land to support the mission and conserve areas of significance to the Tribes, while touring parts of the installation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)